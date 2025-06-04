Catholic World News

Cardinal Parolin renews Vatican commitment to Ukraine peace efforts

June 04, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: In an interview with the Italian daily La Stampa, Cardinal Pietro Parolin said: “The failure of the Istanbul summit cannot and must not mark the end of efforts to stop the war.”

The Vatican Secretary of State insisted on the urgent need for negotiations. “The Holy See is available so that enemies may meet face to face,” he added.

Cardinal Parolin called for negotiations to end the war in Gaza as well. He described the Israeli military campaign as “unacceptable,” noting the “immense humanitarian tragedy” and urging an end to the blockade on humanitarian supplies.

