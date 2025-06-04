Action Alert!
HHS rescinds Biden administration’s guidance on emergency-room abortions

June 04, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: The US Department of Health and Human Services has rescinded the Biden administration’s guidance that a 1986 federal law, the Emergency Medical Treatment and Labor Act (EMTALA), mandates that federally funded hospitals perform abortions in some circumstances.

Following the Biden administration’s guidance and subsequent litigation, the chairman of the US bishops’ Committee on Pro-Life Activities issued a statement emphasizing that direct abortion is not emergency care.

In his statement, Bishop Michael Burbidge of Arlington, Virginia, distinguished “direct abortions, which are always wrong,” from “morally acceptable procedures that are necessary to preserve a mother’s life but tragically would result in a loss of her child.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

