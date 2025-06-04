Catholic World News

Dutch Catholic chapel, cemetery severely damaged

June 04, 2025

» Continue to this story on OIDAC Europe

CWN Editor's Note: A Catholic chapel and cemetery in the Netherlands suffered severe damage from vandalism, the Observatory on Intolerance and Discrimination against Christians in Europe reported.

The incident took place in Doorwerth, a town of 5,000.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!