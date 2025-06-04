Catholic World News

Situation in Gaza still ‘very bad,’ priest says

June 04, 2025

» Continue to this story on Aid to the Church in Need

CWN Editor's Note: Father Gabriel Romanelli, pastor of Gaza’s sole Catholic parish, described the situation in Gaza as “very bad.”

“Inside the parish compound, we are doing as well as possible, though we hear a lot of shelling, and sometimes shrapnel reaches our compound,” he said. “For three months, we haven’t received any aid. So, for now, we’re rationing everything we have, and only after this rationing can we distribute it to the refugees in the compound and to people from outside.”

Aid to the Church in Need reported:

Father Gabriel’s main challenge, he says, is to properly order and organize life within the parish. This involves keeping a regular schedule, such as silent prayer in front of the Blessed Sacrament every morning and the recitation of the rosary and Mass in the afternoon.



The many children in the parish have regular lessons, to try and save the academic year, and activities are organized for children, teenagers, and families, as well as Bible study groups that meet once a week.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!