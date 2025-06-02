Catholic World News

Chicago festival to honor ‘native son’ Leo XIV

June 02, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: The city of Chicago is scheduling a festival of prayer and music to celebrate the election of Pope Leo XIV.

The event will be held on June 14 at Rate Field, the home of the Chicago White Sox, the American Pontiff’s favorite baseball team. Tickets are already on sale.

