Evangelize in the home and the workplace, Pope writes in message for Polish diocese’s 100th anniversary

June 02, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Leo has named Cardinal Kazimierz Nycz, the retired archbishop of Warsaw, as his special envoy to the celebration of the 100th anniversary of the establishment of the Archdiocese of Katowice.

In a Latin-language letter, Pope Leo asked Cardinal Nycz to instruct “the people of God in the necessity of proclaiming and transmitting the Gospel, especially in the bosom of the family and also in various places of work.

Citing Tertullian, Pope Leo added, “For this clearly shows the truth about which the ancient author wrote: ‘Christians are made, not born.’”

