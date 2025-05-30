Catholic World News

Future Pontiff urged Bishop Martin to slow changes in Charlotte

May 30, 2025

» Continue to this story on Pillar

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Michael Martin of Charlotte, North Carolina—who ignited a firestorm of criticism last week by imposing restrictions on the traditional liturgy—was recently cautioned by the Vatican earlier this year to moderate his plans for change in the diocese, The Pillar reports.

Specifically, Bishop Martin was advised to reconsider his plans—including a plan to relocate the diocesan cathedral—during an April meeting with the prefect of the Dicastery for Bishops, Cardinal Robert Prevost, who is now Pope Leo XIV.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!