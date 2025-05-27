Catholic World News

Pope Leo ‘reflects the wisdom of the ages,’ North Macedonian leader says following meeting

May 27, 2025

Pope Leo XIV received President Gordana Siljanovska Davkova of North Macedonia in a May 26 audience.

“I had the honor and privilege of having a 40-minute heartfelt conversation with His Holiness, Pope Leo XIV, at the Vatican,” she tweeted following the audience. “We shared views on the necessity of reforming the United Nations, the need for everyone to be involved in solving global challenges, as well as other current issues facing the world.”

She added:

A conversation with a man with the mind of a mathematician, the heart of a philosopher, and the soul of a spiritual leader is an experience that is remembered forever. He reflects the wisdom of the ages, his dedication to the most vulnerable, and his selfless commitment to peace, justice, and reform in the world.

The president concluded, “This meeting will remain engraved in my thoughts as a reminder of the values ​​that should guide us: peace, justice, and humanity!”

The Southeast European nation of 2.1 million (map) is 64% Christian (62% Orthodox) and 33% Muslim. Pope Francis made an apostolic journey there in 2019.

