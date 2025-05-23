Catholic World News

YouTube drops channel featuring fake sermons of Pope Leo

May 23, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: YouTube has closed down a channel that was generating fraudulent videos, purporting to be sermons by Pope Leo XIV, generated by artificial intelligence.

The “Pope Leo XIV’s Sermons” channel had quickly attracted more than 18,000 subscribers, showing videos in which the Pope’s voice and image were manipulated to produce “sermons” that he had not delivered.

YouTube shut down the operation on May 21, citing violations of its policies that bar “spam, deceptive practices, and scams.”

