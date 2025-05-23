Catholic World News

Priests murdered in Kenya

May 23, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Father Allois Bett was murdered by suspected bandits in Kenya’s Kerio Valley. The priest was on his way to a church service, the Kenya Times reported.

The murder took place on May 22, the day that Bishop Joseph Mbatia of Nyahururu celebrated a funeral Mass for Father John Maina, a priest whose body was found dumped on the side of a road.

