Catholic World News

Pope appoints woman religious as secretary of Dicastery for Religious

May 22, 2025

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: In his first appointment to the leadership of the Roman Curia, Pope Leo XIV has named Sister Tiziana Merletti as secretary of the Dicastery for Religious.

Sister Merletti—an Italian Francisan, who has been teaching canon law at the Pontifical Antonianum University—will serve under the leadership of Sister Simona Brambilla, the prefect of the dicastery, who was appointed in January as the first woman ever to head an office of the Roman Curia.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!