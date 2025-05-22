Catholic World News

Invoking Our Lady of Fátima, Pope Leo encourages daily Rosary for peace

May 22, 2025

During his May 13 general audience, Pope Leo XIV invoked the Blessed Virgin Mary’s words at Fátima as he called upon the faithful to pray the Rosary daily for peace.

“In this Marian month, I would like to reiterate the invitation of the Virgin of Fatima: ‘pray the Rosary every day for peace,’“ he said to Portuguese-speaking pilgrims. “Together with Mary, we ask that men not close themselves to this gift of God and that they disarm their hearts.”

He then told Arabic-speaking Christians, “In this month, dedicated to Our Lady, I invite you to recite the holy Rosary, an effective means of obtaining true peace in our hearts. May the Lord bless you all and protect you always from all evil.”

The Vatican did not include the Pope’s remarks in its English translation of the general audience.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!