Pope Leo, at audience, continues series that Pope Francis began

May 21, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: At the first Wednesday public audience of his pontificate, Pope Leo XIV announced that he would continue the series of weekly catechetical talks that Pope Francis had begun, with a focus on “Jesus Christ Our Hope”—a theme of the Jubilee Year.

In his May 21 audience the Holy Father spoke about the parable of the sower and the seed, saying that “it is a sort of introduction to all the parables.”

