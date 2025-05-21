Catholic World News

Pope to celebrate public Mass every Sunday in June

May 21, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Leo XIV will be the principal celebrant at a Mass every Sunday during the month of June, the Vatican has announced.

The liturgical schedule for June includes Masses for special Jubilee events, for Pentecost, Corpus Christi, the feast of the Sacred Heart, and the feast of Sts. Peter and Paul. The Sunday Masses at which the Pope will preside will be held in St. Peter’s basilica, St. Peter’s Square, or the basilica of St. John Lateran.

During the last three years of his pontificate, Pope Francis was never the principal celebrant of a Mass in public.

