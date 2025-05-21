Catholic World News

Irish public opinion

May 21, 2025

» Continue to this story on Iona Institute

CWN Editor's Note: A new public-opinion survey in Ireland has found that 47% of respondents have an unfavorable attitude toward the Catholic Church, 25% are neutral, and only 24% view the Church favorably.

The survey, commissioned by the Iona Institute, found even stronger negative attitudes toward Catholicism among younger respondents in the once staunchly Catholic country.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!