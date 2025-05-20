Catholic World News

Pontiff prays at basilica of St. Paul

May 20, 2025

Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Leo XIV traveled across Rome on May 20 to the basilica of St. Paul Outside the Walls, to pray at the tomb of the apostle.

In remarks during a brief prayer service at the basilica, the Pope reflected on the life of St. Paul and his remarkable conversion. He cited the words of St. Augustine: “How can we choose, unless we have first been chosen? We cannot love, unless someone has loved us first.”

