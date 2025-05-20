Catholic World News

New Pope, who has visited China, will continue Pope Francis’s approach, Cardinal Chow believes

May 20, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: The bishop of Hong Kong said in an interview that the new Pope “has visited China on several occasions and has learned about its culture and reality.”

“And he is said to share Pope Francis’ approach to China, which includes communication and dialogue,” said Cardinal Stephen Chow Sau-yan, SJ. He recounted that he

gave a small statue of Our Lady of Sheshan to the new Pope, imploring him not to forget the Church in China and the Chinese people. He nodded his head to indicate that he will not forget the Church and the Chinese people. I believe he will gladly continue the direction followed by Pope Francis.

In 2018, the Vatican announced a provisional agreement between the Holy See and China on the appointment of bishop. That agreement, whose provisions have never been made public, was most recently renewed in 2024, for a four-year period.

