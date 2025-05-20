Catholic World News

Leo calls on Church to be ‘a little leaven’ of unity and love, Vatican spokesman writes

May 20, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Reflecting on Pope Leo’s installation Mass homily, a leading Vatican spokesman emphasized that the new Pontiff called upon the Church to be a “a sign of unity and communion, which becomes a leaven for a reconciled world.”

“At the inauguration of his pontificate, Pope Leo invites us to cast our gaze far, to go forth to confront the questions, the restlessness, and the challenges of today,” said Andrea Tornielli, editorial director of the Vatican’s Dicastery for Communication.

