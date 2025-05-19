Catholic World News

India’s Cardinal Gracias urges lasting peace accord with Pakistan

May 19, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Oswald Gracias, the retired Archbishop of Mumbai, has issued a public appeal for a secure peace agreement between India and Pakistan, to build on a ceasefire agreement that brought a halt to exchanges of artillery fire and drone strikes between the two nuclear powers..

“It is time to put an end to ancient resentments,” the cardinal said, calling in particular for a settlement of claims to the disputed province of Kashmir. “We hope for a full and definitive agreement, which would be important not only for India and Pakistan but for peace in the world.”

