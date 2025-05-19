Catholic World News

South Carolina Supreme Court interprets state’s fetal heartbeat abortion ban

May 19, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Two years after South Carolina enacted its Fetal Heartbeat and Protection from Abortion Act, the state’s Supreme Court defined fetal heartbeat as taking place at the end of the sixth week of pregnancy.

The law protects most unborn children from being killed by abortion after a heartbeat is detected. Planned Parenthood argued that fetal heartbeat should be defined as taking place after nine weeks of pregnancy, rather than six.

