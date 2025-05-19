Catholic World News

Priest remembered as ‘father of orphans’ beatified in France

May 19, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Father Camille Costa de Beauregard (1841-1910), a priest remembered for his ministry to orphans, was beatified in Chambéry, France, on May 17 (video).

Archbishop Celestino Migliore, the apostolic nuncio to France, presided at the beatification Mass. During his May 18 Regina Caeli address, Pope Leo paid tribute to the new blessed as “a witness of great pastoral charity.”

