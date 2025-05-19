Catholic World News

Thousands attend Jubilee of Confraternities

May 19, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Tens of thousands of pilgrims attended the Jubilee of Confraternities in Rome on May 16-18 as part of the 2025 jubilee year.

The pilgrims took part in a procession from the Colosseum to the Circus Maximus (video).

“I extend a warm welcome to the thousands of pilgrims who have come from every continent for the Jubilee of Confraternities,” Pope Leo said during his Regina Caeli address. “Dear brothers and sisters, I thank you for keeping the great heritage of popular piety alive!”

