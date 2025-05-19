Catholic World News

The Church’s social doctrine ‘does not claim to possess a monopoly on truth,’ Pope tells Vatican conference

May 19, 2025

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Leo XIV received members of the Centesimus Annus Pro Pontifice Foundation, named after Pope St. John Paul II’s 1991 social encyclical, as part of its conference on Catholic social thought and polarization.

The Pontiff said that “the Church’s social doctrine, with its specific anthropological approach, seeks to encourage genuine engagement with social issues. It does not claim to possess a monopoly on truth, either in its analysis of problems or its proposal of concrete solutions.”

“Where social questions are concerned, knowing how best to approach them is more important than providing immediate responses to why things happen or how to deal with them,” he continued, explaining:

“Doctrine” can be a synonym of “science,” “discipline” and “knowledge.” Understood in this way, doctrine appears as the product of research, and hence of hypotheses, discussions, progress and setbacks, all aimed at conveying a reliable, organized and systematic body of knowledge about a given issue. Consequently, a doctrine is not the same as an opinion, but is rather a common, collective and even multidisciplinary pursuit of truth.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

  • Posted by: Randal Mandock - Today 1:00 AM ET USA

    Good articulation of the meaning of doctrine.

Tue20 May
Easter

Tuesday of the Fifth Week of Easter; Opt. Mem. of St. Bernardine of Siena, Priest

Image for Tuesday of the Fifth Week of Easter; Opt. Mem. of St. Bernardine of Siena, Priest

The Church celebrates the Optional Memorial of St. Bernardine of Siena (1380-1444). Bernardine left the world at an early age in order to lead a hermit's life. When he was twenty-two, he entered the Franciscan Order, one of whose glories he is. Having been made General of the Order, he resigned this charge…

Learn more about this day.

May Calendar ›
Subscribe to Insights...free!
News, analysis & spirituality by email twice-weekly from CatholicCulture.org.
First name:
Last name:
Email address: