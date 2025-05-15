Catholic World News

Vatican foundation hosts conference on Catholic social thought, polarization

May 15, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: The Centesimus Annus Pro Pontifice Foundation, named after Pope St. John Paul II’s 1991 social encyclical, is hosting a three-day conference devoted to Catholic social thought and polarization.

Participants in the conference, which begins May 15, will consider “How Catholic Social Thought Contributes to Responsible Leadership, Dialogue, and Cooperation in a Polarized World,” as well as “Overcoming Polarizations and Rebuilding Global Governance: The Ethical Foundations.” The keynote speakers are Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Secretary of State of His Holiness, and Archbishop Giordano Piccinotti, president of the Administration of the Patrimony of the Apostolic See.

On May 17, Pope Leo XIV will receive the conference participants.

