Catholic World News

Pope to diplomats: Church serves peace, justice, and truth

May 16, 2025

» Continue to this story on CNS

CWN Editor's Note: Speaking on May 16 to the ambassadors accredited to the Vatican, Pope Leo XVI said that the diplomatic work of the Holy See is designed to promote peace, justice, and truth.

“The church can never be exempted from speaking the truth about humanity and the world, resorting whenever necessary to blunt language that may initially create misunderstanding,” the Pope said. He explained that the Church’s diplomacy is “inspired by a pastoral outreach that leads it not to seek privileges but to strengthen its evangelical mission at the service of humanity.”

In his first encounter with the diplomatic corps, the Pope emphasized the quest for peace, the importance of religious liberty, and “the challenges of our time, such as migration, the ethical use of artificial intelligence and the protection of our beloved planet Earth.”

The Pontiff said that civil governments have the responsibility to promote the common good, and added: “This can be achieved above all by investing in the family, founded upon the stable union between a man and a woman.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!