Vatican diplomat renews call for ethics, governance mechanisms for AI

May 16, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: A leading Vatican diplomat warned that “without appropriate checks and balances, exclusive reliance on AI,” despite its “potential of being an extraordinary tool for humanity,” could “also have a negative impact on social relations and exacerbate inequalities.”

Echoing another statement, Archbishop Gabriele Caccia, apostolic nuncio and Permanent Observer of the Holy See to the United Nations, said at a recent UN forum that “the prospect of systematically using AI as a standard for solving problems may result in discouraging solidarity, mutual help and debate, thus isolating people and weakening the social fabric.”

“Creating a new society in which basic services are necessarily or even exclusively AI-driven may inadvertently favor those with financial means who already benefit from advanced and personalized AI tools, while others still struggle to access technologal services,” he continued, adding:

The benefits of AI should be available to all, not just the privileged few. However, it is essential that the international community, in its efforts to develop AI governance mechanisms ... [and] establish common ethical guardrails to ensure that the use of AI is truly inclusive and does not undermine the social dimension of human nature.

