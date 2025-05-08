Catholic World News

Ethics should be at the core of AI innovation, Vatican diplomat says at UN

May 08, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Addressing a UN meeting on artificial intelligence, a leading Vatican diplomat said that “ethical considerations” should “remain at the core of the development and deployment of AI.”

“Artificial Intelligence is an extraordinary technological achievement that also poses many risks,” Archbishop Gabriele Caccia, apostolic nuncio and Permanent Observer of the Holy See to the United Nations, said on May 6. “For this reason, the international community has an important responsibility to regulate the use of AI in its many forms.”

He added:

A healthy policy on AI requires that technological innovations be placed within the larger project of seeking the common good. In this sense, the Holy See considers it crucial to ensure that the development and use of AI always remain at the service of men and women, promoting fraternity and preserving critical thinking and the capacity for discernment.

