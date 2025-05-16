Catholic World News

Vatican newspaper laments ‘the tears of mothers and blood of innocents’ in Gaza

May 16, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: In a prominent front-page article in its May 15 edition, the Vatican newspaper mourned “the tears of mothers and blood of innocents” in Gaza.

“Dozens more dead in Gaza, between Jabalia and Khan Younis, because of Israeli bombings,” L’Osservatore Romano reported. “22 children have also lost their lives in the last few hours.”

The unsigned article stated:

In the difficulty of verifying numbers and dynamics, while the press around the world repeats news of “anti-bunker” bombs and toxic gases released by the detonations, the only thing that is certain is that the blood of innocents continues to flow, and their mothers are weeping over so many broken lives.

