Catholic World News

Spread the doctrinal, spiritual heritage of St. Augustine: papal encouragement to Augustinians

May 15, 2025

» Continue to this story on Order of St. Augustine

CWN Editor's Note: The Order of St. Augustine has offered additional details about Pope Leo’s surprise May 13 visit to the order’s general curia.

The Pontiff “encouraged those present to persevere in spreading the wonderful doctrinal and spiritual heritage of St. Augustine,” the order stated. Pope Leo “recalled how he still holds dear some words that Pope Benedict XVI addressed to him in the Vatican Gardens ... On that occasion, Benedict XVI passionately encouraged the Augustinians to study, deepen, and spread the thought of St. Augustine.”

The order also stated that Cardinal Robert Prevost, while prefect of the Dicastery for Bishops (2023-25), regularly prayed Lauds, celebrated Mass, and had lunch with his Augustinian confrères. He “left this house wearing the Augustinian habit and the cardinal red, only to return exactly one week later dressed entirely in white.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!