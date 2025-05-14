Catholic World News

Pope makes surprise visit to his Augustinian brothers in Rome

May 14, 2025

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Leo XIV made a private visit to the general curia of the Order of St. Augustine on May 13, celebrated Mass in the chapel there, and joined members of the order for lunch.

The Pontiff, who was prior general of the Order of St. Augustine from 2001 to 2013, “told us we must always stay close to one another, and live in communion, just as Saint Augustine calls us to do,” said Father Alejandro Moral, the current prior general.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!