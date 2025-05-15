Action Alert!
Starvation in Gaza is unacceptable, Jerusalem Patriarch says

May 15, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: At a press conference in Jerusalem, the Latin Patriarch said that the situation in Gaza is “inconceivable” and “not acceptable.”

“Starvation is not solving the situation, it is only making it worse,” said Cardinal Pierbattista Pizzaballa, OFM. “This is not acceptable. It is no way to resolve a conflict, it is only creating hate.”

The Israeli government announced in March that it was cutting off humanitarian aid to Gaza. UN officials warned earlier this week that 500,000 residents face the prospect of starvation.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

