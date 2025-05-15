Catholic World News

Leo XIV launches Instagram account, inherits @Pontifex on X

May 15, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: The Dicastery for Communication has announced that Pope Leo XIV has established an Instagram account (@pontifex). His predecessor’s Instagram account was @franciscus.

Pope Leo has begun to tweet at the X account @Pontifex, launched by Pope Benedict in 2012 and continued by Pope Francis. In his first tweet, Pope Leo said:

Peace be with you all! This is the first greeting spoken by the Risen Christ, the Good Shepherd. I would like this greeting of peace to resound in your hearts, in your families, and among all people, wherever they may be, in every nation and throughout the world.

