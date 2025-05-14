Catholic World News

Chartres pilgrimage, overwhelmed, caps registrations at 19,000

May 14, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Organizers of the annual Chartres pilgrimage have announced that they will limit the number of registered participants to 19,000, as applications have exceeded the available facilities.

The organizers of the Traditionalist pilgrimage—who suspended registrations last month, explaining that they could not keep up with entries—are planning a thorough reorganization next year, in hopes of meeting the soaring demand.

