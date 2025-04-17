Catholic World News

Chartres pilgrimage organizers: early registrations overwhelm system

April 17, 2025

» Continue to this story on Riposte (French)

CWN Editor's Note: The organizers of the annual Chartres pilgrimage report that less than a week after opening registration for this year’s Traditionalist event, the number of entries has exceeded their capacity, forcing them to shut down registration temporarily.

The number of people registering for the pilgrimage is already testing the limits of available resources, organizers said. They hope to resume accepting registrations on April 26.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!