Assassination attempt against St. John Paul commemorated at Mass in St. Peter’s Basilica

May 14, 2025

» Continue to this story on Vatican News (Italian)

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Stanisław Dziwisz, the retired archbishop of Kraków, celebrated a special Mass in St. Peter’s Basilica on the evening of May 13, the feast of Our Lady of Fátima and the anniversary of the 1981 assassination attempt against Pope St. John Paul II.

Vatican News recalled that Cardinal Dziwisz, St. John Paul’s longtime personal secretary, “was next to Pope Wojtyła when he was shot.” At the conclusion of the Mass, Cardinal Dziwisz led a procession to the Pontiff’s tomb.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

