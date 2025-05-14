Catholic World News

Jewish US novelist writes front-page Gospel commentary for L’Osservatore Romano

May 14, 2025

» Continue to this story on L'Osservatore Romano (Italian)

CWN Editor's Note: The Vatican newspaper has published a front-page commentary by Jonathan Safran Foer on the Gospel reading for the Fifth Sunday of Easter.

Commenting on John 13:31-35, the Jewish American novelist writes:

Jesus’ command seems almost subversive: love one another as I have loved you. This love is neither naive nor ironic. Jesus speaks those words knowing that betrayal is happening in real time. What he offers here is an ethical alternative to the zero-sum logic that drives much of the world today. While political ideologies demand loyalty, vengeance, or purity, Jesus demands something more difficult: a love that remains committed to brokenness.

Last month, L’Osservatore Romano published a tribute to Pope Francis by Safran Foer in the days following the Pontiff’s death.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!