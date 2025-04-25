Catholic World News

Irish, US novelists pay tribute to late Pontiff

April 25, 2025

The Vatican newspaper has published tributes to Pope Francis by Jonathan Safran Foer, an American novelist, and Colum McCann, an Irish writer who lives in New York.

“Francis did not speak only to Catholics, nor even only to Christians,” wrote Safran Froer. “As a Jew, I found him to be the most inspiring—and most shocking—leader of my life.”

Safran Foer added:

He spoke to the human soul at a time when we have been encouraged to believe that we no longer have souls and therefore no longer have responsibilities. In his voice was an echo of the ancient cry: “What does the Lord require of you but to do justice, to love mercy, and to walk humbly with your God?” ... The footsteps of Pope Francis show us a path, not yet completed, but begun with courage. We must become human enough to follow it.

In his tribute, McCann recalled the occasions on which he met with the Pope.

“He will be a man about whom many stories will be told, not only now, but also beyond the lifetime of all of us,” said McCann. “It is a sign of a good human being that the stories about him will be varied.”

“Today is a time of deep mourning,” he added. “We seek comfort. It will come. Grace and solidarity will always be remembered.”

