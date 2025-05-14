Action Alert!
Vatican newspaper rues Israeli attack on Gaza hospital

May 14, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: In the most prominent front-page article in its May 13 edition, the Vatican newspaper lamented the Israeli bombing of Nasser Hospital in Khan Yunis, in the Gaza Strip.

“Is it conceivable, on this occasion as on previous ones, that all those who find themselves in hospitals or schools for treatment or ‘simply’ taking shelter are considered ‘terrorists?” wrote Roberto Paglialonga. “In the era of hyper-technological warfare, are there no other ways to prevent or counter those who threaten the security of a State and a population than indiscriminate raids on homes, hospitals and other civilian sites?”

