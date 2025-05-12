Catholic World News

German cardinal hopes Pope Leo will clarity ‘synodality’

May 12, 2025

» Continue to this story on EWTN

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Rainer Woelki of Cologne, who has clashed with other German bishops because of his opposition to the “Synodal Path,” has voiced his hope that Pope Leo XIV will bring clarity to the discussion of synodality.

Cardinal Woelki said that “in Germany, but I believe also in other parts of the world, there remains considerable uncertainty about what ‘synodality,’ theologically, really means for us.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

