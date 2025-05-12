Action Alert!
German cardinal hopes Pope Leo will clarity ‘synodality’

May 12, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Rainer Woelki of Cologne, who has clashed with other German bishops because of his opposition to the “Synodal Path,” has voiced his hope that Pope Leo XIV will bring clarity to the discussion of synodality.

Cardinal Woelki said that “in Germany, but I believe also in other parts of the world, there remains considerable uncertainty about what ‘synodality,’ theologically, really means for us.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

