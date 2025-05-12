Catholic World News

Guam archbishop confirms: predecessor’s conviction stands

May 12, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Ryan Jimenez of Agana, Guam, has assured local clergy that his predecessor, Archbishop Anthony Apuron, has been convicted of sexual abuse by a Vatican tribunal, and that conviction “remains a fact.”

Archbishop Jimenez wrote to priests of the archdiocese after Archbishop Apuron—who was removed from office in 2019—broke his silence and insisted on his innocence of the abuse charges. The current archbishop reminded his priests that the Vatican conducted a canonical trial, found Apuron guilty, and barred him from returning to Guam or presenting himself in public as a bishop. “Nothing about that determination has changed,” he wrote.

