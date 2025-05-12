Catholic World News

Pope urges media to move beyond conflict and cliché

May 12, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Meeting on May 12 with reporters who had covered his election, Pope Leo XIV said that “one of the most important challenges is to promote communication that can bring us out of the ‘Tower of Babel’ in which we sometimes find ourselves, out of the confusion of loveless languages that are often ideological or partisan.”

The Pope called for “a different kind of communication, one that does not seek consensus at all costs, does not use aggressive words, does not follow the culture of competition and never separates the search for truth from the love with which we must humbly seek it.”

He thanked media representatives “for what you have done to move beyond stereotypes and clichés through which we often interpret Christian life and the work of the Church itself.”

