Pope celebrates Mass at St. Peter’s tomb

May 12, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis celebrated Sunday Mass on May 11 in the Crypt of St Peter’s Basilica and visited the tombs of some of his predecessors (video). Father Alejandro Moral Anton, the prior general of the Order of St. Augustine, concelebrated the Mass.

In his homily, delivered in English and Italian, the Pontiff spoke about Christ as the Good Shepherd, the need for courageous testimony to the Gospel, and the importance of listening to the Word of God and listening to others.

“Let us walk together in the Church, let us ask the Lord to give us this grace to be able to listen to his Word to serve all his people,” he concluded.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

