Cardinals discuss social issues, individualism, relativism

April 30, 2025

On April 29, members of the College of Cardinals met in their sixth general congregation since Pope Francis’s death. 183 of the 252 members of the College of Cardinals—including 124 of the cardinal electors—were in attendance, the Vatican newspaper reported.

In addition to hearing a meditation by Abbot Donato Ogliari, OSB, settling details of the conclave schedule, and thanking leaders who attended the papal funeral, the cardinals discussed “social issues, individualism, relativism, solitude, the centrality of Jesus in responding to the needs of the modern world, the need for consolation, evangelization and the responsibility of the Church for peace,” according to the Vatican newspaper. “About 20 cardinals” delivered interventions, or brief speeches, during the sixth general congregation.

L’Osservatore Romano also reported that with the withdrawal of Cardinal Angelo Becciu from participation as a cardinal elector, there are now 133 cardinal electors.

