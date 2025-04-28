Catholic World News

Cardinal Becciu drops campaign for vote in conclave

April 28, 2025

» Continue to this story on Il Tiempo (Italian)

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Angelo Becciu has withdrawn his bid to participate in next week’s papal conclave, eliminating a potential source of tension among the cardinals.

The Italian prelate, who last year was convicted by a Vatican tribunal on charges of financial misconduct, had been stripped of his privileges as a cardinal in September 2020. However he remained a member of the College of Cardinals, and it remained unclear whether the disciplinary measures imposed by Pope Francis would make him ineligible to vote in a papal election. Cardinal Becciu had argued forcefully that he was an eligible elector. The Vatican’s official list of electors did not include him, however.

At their general conference on April 28, the College of Cardinals discussed his status and agreed to vote on his eligibility. But before the vote could be taken, Cardinal Becciu—perhaps anticipating the likely result of a ballot—announced that he would withdraw, for the sake of church unity.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!