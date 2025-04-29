Catholic World News

Cardinals settling details of conclave schedule

April 29, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Meeting on April 29 in the 6th general congregation after the death of Pope Francis, the College of Cardinals continued to arrange details of the conclave that will begin on May 7.

The April 29 session also saw twenty cardinals speak about the needs of the universal Church—a topic that will dominate discussion as the conclave nears.

The camerlengo and his three assistants* presented a list of the people who will be required to swear an oath of secrecy before the conclave, including all the cardinal-electors and the support staff that will serve them during the length of the conclave. That staff will include priests who will be available to hear confessions in various languages, doctors and nurses, cooks and cleaning staff, and security personnel.

* Three cardinals serve as assistants to the camerlengo in handling details of preparation for the conclave. Contrary to some media reports, these cardinal-assistants are chosen by lot, rather than by vote; they serve only for three days, after which another trio of cardinal-assistants is chosen.

