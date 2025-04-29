Catholic World News

Cardinals issue thanks to leaders who attended papal funeral

April 29, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: The College of Cardinals has issued a statement of thanks to the religious and political leaders who attended the funeral of Pope Francis.

“Their presence was particularly appreciated as participation in the suffering of the Church and the Holy See at the passing of the Pontiff, and as homage to his unceasing commitment to promote faith, peace and fraternity among all the peoples of the earth,” the cardinals said.

The College also thanked the public officials of Rome and Italy who cooperated in preparations for the funeral.

Finally, the statement acknowledged the large number of young people who participated in the Jubilee for Youth on April 27. Thousands of young people had scheduled trips to Rome for the canonization of Blessed Carlo Acutis, which was postponed because of the papal funeral. Their attendance, the cardinals said, helped to show “the face of a Church alive with the life of her Risen Lord.”

