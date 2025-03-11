Catholic World News

Curial officials hear meditations on eternal life, judgment

March 11, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Vatican News has published excerpts of the meditations preached to officials of the Roman Curia at the beginning of their Lenten spiritual exercises.

Father Roberto Pasolini, OFM Cap, the Preacher of the Papal Household, devoted his first meditation to the theme of “the end will be the beginning.” He devoted his second meditation to “the end of all judgment.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

