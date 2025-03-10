Catholic World News

Roman Curia begins spiritual exercises

March 10, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: On the evening of March 9, the members of the Roman Curia began their Lenten retreat, which takes place annually during the First Week of Lent.

The Preacher of the Papal Household, the Capuchin Franciscan friar Father Roberto Pasolini, is preaching on the theme of “the hope of eternal life.” The retreat concludes on March 14.

“I join spiritually with those who in the coming days will participate in the spiritual exercises of the Roman Curia,” Pope Francis stated in his March 9 Angelus address.

