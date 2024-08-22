Catholic World News

Nicaragua extinguishes legal status of several religious orders

August 22, 2024

» Continue to this story on Our Sunday Visitor

CWN Editor's Note: As the Nicaraguan regime cancelled the legal status of 1,500 non-governmental organizations, it extinguished the legal status—and seized the assets—of the Capuchin Friars Minor, the Carmelite Sisters of the Divine Heart of Jesus, the Augustinian monks and nuns, the Mercedarian Missionaries of Berriz, the Order of Cistercians of the Strict Observance, and the Brothers of Charity.

Last year, the Ortega regime likewise cancelled the legal status of the Society of Jesus. Daniel Ortega, a leader of the Marxist Sandinistas who overthrew the authoritarian regime of Gen. Anastasio Somoza Debayle, ruled Nicaragua from the 1979 Sandinista takeover until his loss in the 1990 presidential election; he returned to power in 2007. A prominent Jesuit, Father Fernando Cardenal, served as Ortega’s Minister of Education from 1984 to 1990—resulting in his suspension by Pope St. John Paul II.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!