Nicaraguan regime seizes assets of 1,500 NGOs

August 20, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: The Nicaraguan government has announced the closing of 1,500 non-governmental organizations—most of them religious charities.

On an order from Vice President Rosario Murillo, the assets of the NGOs will be confiscated by the government.

